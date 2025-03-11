Does The Lexus GX 550 Require Premium Gas & What Is The SUV's Expected MPG?

Lexus made some significant changes when it redesigned the GX SUV for the 2024 model year. Gone was the Lexus GX 460 model, which was beginning to feel its age along with its 301-hp, 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine. In their place, the Japanese luxury carmaker offered buyers the third-generation GX 550 with a new 3.4-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that produces 349 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. Changes were also made to the transmission, with a quicker-shifting 10-speed automatic replacing the previous six-speed auto.

There's still some continuity, however. Like the GX 460, the Lexus GX 550 requires premium gas with an octane level of 91 or higher. Using high-octane gasoline helps reduce the possibility of spontaneous combustion and potentially harmful engine knock. Using the recommended grade of fuel also helps deliver optimal fuel economy. According to EPA estimates, buyers can expect the 2024 Lexus GX 550 to deliver 15 mpg city, 21 mpg highway, and 17 mpg combined. That average is a little higher than the second-generation GX 460, which delivers an EPA-estimated 15 mpg city, 19 highway, and 16 combined. The quoted Lexus GX 550 mpg applies to all six trims: Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, Overtrail, and Overtrail+.

