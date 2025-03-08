Battery Teardown Pits Tesla Against Its Biggest Rival (And Elon Musk Should Be Worried)

At the start of 2025, Chinese carmaker BYD was crowned as the world's top seller of electric cars, surpassing Elon Musk-led Tesla in the last quarter of 2024. The success of BYD is not surprising, as the brand offers a much wider portfolio of cars, and at rates that often undercut what Tesla has to offer. However, variety and pricing aren't the only aspect driving BYD's success, as the company's tech stack is also quite impressive.

In 2024, the company demonstrated its latest DM-i 5.0 plug-in hybrid platform that delivers a driving range of an astonishing 1,200 miles with a starting price of around $13,000. When it comes to EVs and hybrids, range is a crucial factor. The higher you go, the more appealing it gets. Yet, most carmakers, including BYD and Tesla, only give a surface-level overview of their battery architecture, focusing more on performance gains and than the underlying engineering.

A team of researchers has now given the teardown treatment to Tesla and BYD's flagship battery packs, using everything from pliers and diamond disk Dremels to shielded cables and inert gas disassembly chambers. Taking these batteries apart delivered a few surprising findings. The overarching conclusion was that Tesla is focused more on providing higher performance, while BYD takes an approach that is more cost effective, runs cooler, and provides a longer battery life.

