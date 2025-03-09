What Kind Of MPG Does A Military Tank Get?

When people buy cars, they often focus on fuel efficiency, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) tests and reports on the fuel economy of every car sold in the United States. Fuel efficiency is less of a concern for militaries than for most car buyers, but it's still on the minds of those responsible for defense budgets. Militaries around the world have operated different classes of battle tanks for over a century, and these deadly behemoths have made up a significant aspect of military ground operations since World War I. The more massive an object, the more energy is required to move it, and tanks aren't light. Because of this, their fuel efficiency is horrendous compared to non-military or unarmored vehicles.

While an average car weighs around two tons, modern tanks typically weigh between 40 and 70 tons. The German Army built a 188-ton tank during World War II, but it never saw combat. The M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank (MBT) gets about 0.6 MPG, so it's far from the most fuel-efficient vehicle on the planet. Versatile MBTs have all but displaced the traditional classification system, which divided tanks into light, medium, and heavy categories. Armored personnel carriers and self-propelled artillery aren't typical tanks, but because they're armored vehicles capable of direct engagement we'll include them here. We'll also use the old weight classification system to help break down the average fuel mileage of some other notable tanks.

