Everything To Know About The British-Made 'Challenger' Main Battle Tanks

Despite being far from its imperial heights, Britain still has one of the world's foremost militaries with many analysts ranking it within the top five forces globally. It also has a lot of history when it comes to tanks, from the armored vehicles' early development, through two world wars, the Cold War, into the modern age.

The British invented the tank during World War I in an attempt to break the deadlock of trench warfare. Since then, armored vehicles have been a core part of the British Army. Britain's current main battle tank is the Challenger II, which saw service in several conflicts including the Second Gulf War. It's also being used in the current war in Ukraine as Britain sent several over as part of a military aid package.

The Challenger 2 was designed in the 1980s and served as a replacement for the Challenger 1. It was originally built by British company Vickers, which eventually merged into BAE, and the fact it created jobs for British workers was one of the Challenger 2's selling points over the likes of the Leopard 2 or M1 Abrams when the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence was commissioning that generation of tanks. Its name has a lot of history too, with the first "Challenger" being the Cruiser Mk VIII Challenger of World War II. But what are its strengths and weaknesses? Is it fit for modern service? And can it brew a decent cup of tea? Let's find out.