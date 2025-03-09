What's The MPG Of A RAM 3.0 Hurricane? Here's What To Expect
The iconic third-generation 5.7-liter Hemi engine debuted back in 2003 with the Ram 1500 and heavy-duty series trucks. The robust capability of RAM's V8 made it a popular choice until Dodge discontinued the Hemi engine and introduced the twin-turbocharged inline-6 Hurricane. There are two flavors of the Hurricane, the standard-output (SO), which offers enhanced efficiency and a high-output (HO), that pushes performance.
The standard new 3.0-liter, with two fewer cylinders, manages to offer 25 more horses and 59 more pound-feet of torque than the larger 5.7-liter V8 Hemi, which is why Stellantis' twin turbo I-6 engine deserves its Hurricane name. Not only does Stellantis (parent company of RAM), boast the Hurricane offers more oomph under the hood than the Hemi, but that it also manages to do so while boosting efficiency. According to FuelEconomy.gov, the 2025 RAM 1500 (two-wheel drive) with SO Hurricane achieves an EPA estimated 25 miles per gallon with a slight drop to 24 for the 4X4 model — all miles per gallon listen in this article are for highway driving. If you opt for the HO Hurricane (only available in 4X4 trucks), the EPA estimate is 21 miles per gallon.
What about real-world numbers from RAM owners? Are they getting similar results? Reports by drivers vary, with some getting as low as 17.2 miles per gallon on the SO and up to 23 miles per gallon. In terms of the HO, some owners only achieved 13.4 miles per gallon , while others were able to reach 20.5 miles per gallon .
What affects fuel economy, and why such a variation in mileage figures?
The reality of measuring fuel economy is that it varies based on several factors like gearing and weather conditions, among other things. Take for instance, axle gear ratios and how they relate to fuel efficiency. One driver measured gas mileage on a RAM 1500 Rebel 3.0-liter (SO) with a 3.92:1 axle gear ratio and got 18.9 miles per gallon. Whereas another tested a 1500 3.0-liter (SO) with a 3.55:1 ratio and did better with 19.5 miles per gallon. While the higher ratio offered on the Rebel provides enhanced torque, the 3.55 runs less revolutions per minute during operation, using less fuel.
Environmental considerations must also be taken into account such as temperature and wind. Per the US Department of Energy, frigid winter conditions drastically reduce fuel efficiency with between a 10% and 33% drop depending on the vehicle and length of the drive. This reduction in fuel economy is due to the engine fluids being cold and not able to optimally minimize friction. In addition, particularly at highway speeds, chilly air creates more resistance as it's denser, forcing the engine to work a bit harder.
Also, imagine measuring fuel efficiency while subject to head-wind, effectively pushing back on the truck as it drove forward. Any additional force placed upon the pickup, like gusty winds, would provide a far different outcome is terms of fuel usage than the same route on a calm day.
How does the Hurricane engine generate additional horsepower without sacrificing efficiency?
When comparing the Hurricane inline-6 to the previous 5.7-liter Hemi, in terms of fuel economy, the new engine equals or bests the previous in miles per gallon figures, with the exception of the HO. Although to be fair, the HO Hurricane also includes an additional 145 horsepower over the 5.7-liter Hemi.
RAM can combine both additional power and increased efficiency, via the Hurricanes twin-turbo design. The automaker fitted smaller turbochargers into the engine which can spool up quicker preventing lower RPM lag. In addition, each turbocharger is responsible for three-cylinders, allowing boost to be more productive than one larger turbo unit. To the Hemi's credit however, few — if any — prefer the Hurricane's sound over the rumbling V8.
The Hurricane also weighs significantly less than the larger Hemi V8, requiring less power to move the truck around, hence less fuel. For example, the standard Hurricane tips the scales at just 430 pounds, the HO version only slightly heavier at 441 pounds. An OEM 2003 to 2008 generation III 5.7-liter Hemi, fully dressed, weighs in at 560 pounds, adding 130 pounds over the SO Hurricane. Weight in general is a crucial element in determining efficiency. For example, according to the US Department of Energy, an extra 100 pounds in your vehicle can drop miles per gallon by as much as 2%.