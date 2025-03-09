What's The MPG Of A RAM 3.0 Hurricane? Here's What To Expect

The iconic third-generation 5.7-liter Hemi engine debuted back in 2003 with the Ram 1500 and heavy-duty series trucks. The robust capability of RAM's V8 made it a popular choice until Dodge discontinued the Hemi engine and introduced the twin-turbocharged inline-6 Hurricane. There are two flavors of the Hurricane, the standard-output (SO), which offers enhanced efficiency and a high-output (HO), that pushes performance.

The standard new 3.0-liter, with two fewer cylinders, manages to offer 25 more horses and 59 more pound-feet of torque than the larger 5.7-liter V8 Hemi, which is why Stellantis' twin turbo I-6 engine deserves its Hurricane name. Not only does Stellantis (parent company of RAM), boast the Hurricane offers more oomph under the hood than the Hemi, but that it also manages to do so while boosting efficiency. According to FuelEconomy.gov, the 2025 RAM 1500 (two-wheel drive) with SO Hurricane achieves an EPA estimated 25 miles per gallon with a slight drop to 24 for the 4X4 model — all miles per gallon listen in this article are for highway driving. If you opt for the HO Hurricane (only available in 4X4 trucks), the EPA estimate is 21 miles per gallon.

What about real-world numbers from RAM owners? Are they getting similar results? Reports by drivers vary, with some getting as low as 17.2 miles per gallon on the SO and up to 23 miles per gallon. In terms of the HO, some owners only achieved 13.4 miles per gallon , while others were able to reach 20.5 miles per gallon .