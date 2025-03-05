What Does Red Police Tape Mean?

There may be nothing more foreboding than seeing police tape blocking off a street or property, leading you to think the absolute worst. But the color of the police tape being used can actually be an indicator of what's going on behind the scenes. Red is one of the common colors you'll see in police tape, and the bright, bold color has many believing that it could indicate a death.

Red tape, which appears to be more common outside of the United States, has varying meanings depending on the police department's specific procedures. From what we found in police forums, it's most often used in an area that is considered hazardous, warning people to stay at a safe distance. This area could be considered dangerous due to chemicals, explosives, or contaminants, the red being used as a bold warning for the public to stay away and for investigators to use biohazard suits, gloves, and other safety precautions. Some departments will use red tape alongside yellow tape, utilizing the red to corner off areas that are considered more critical.

While red tape appears to often indicate an area's hazardous nature, the meaning of different tape colors varies by department. For example, the San Francisco Police Department started implementing red tape in its crime scenes to indicate areas with evidence that shouldn't be disrupted. In some forums, police officers noted that their department doesn't even use red tape at all.

