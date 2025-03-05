What Does Red Police Tape Mean?
There may be nothing more foreboding than seeing police tape blocking off a street or property, leading you to think the absolute worst. But the color of the police tape being used can actually be an indicator of what's going on behind the scenes. Red is one of the common colors you'll see in police tape, and the bright, bold color has many believing that it could indicate a death.
Red tape, which appears to be more common outside of the United States, has varying meanings depending on the police department's specific procedures. From what we found in police forums, it's most often used in an area that is considered hazardous, warning people to stay at a safe distance. This area could be considered dangerous due to chemicals, explosives, or contaminants, the red being used as a bold warning for the public to stay away and for investigators to use biohazard suits, gloves, and other safety precautions. Some departments will use red tape alongside yellow tape, utilizing the red to corner off areas that are considered more critical.
While red tape appears to often indicate an area's hazardous nature, the meaning of different tape colors varies by department. For example, the San Francisco Police Department started implementing red tape in its crime scenes to indicate areas with evidence that shouldn't be disrupted. In some forums, police officers noted that their department doesn't even use red tape at all.
What does blue police tape mean?
Yellow tape is probably the most recognizable color police use to barricade crime scenes (yellow is also the color police cars use to warn you of debris on the road) — but blue is also pretty prevalent. Like red tape, the meaning behind blue tape can vary from department to department, but we found that it's often used as a general way to inform the public that there's a crime scene that's cordoned off and can't be crossed. Similarly, police cars also use blue lights to indicate that they are checking out the area.
It's safe to say that no matter what color the police tape is, you probably shouldn't cross to avoid contaminating the evidence. The punishment for crossing police tape varies state by state, but it's generally illegal. In California, entering a closed emergency area blocked off with tape breaks Penal Code § 409.5 PC, which states it's illegal to enter an emergency area without permission. Crossing a police department's tape counts as a misdemeanor with up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. In some states, the punishment could be up to two years, making it a pretty serious offense. You don't want to end up in the back of a police car, no matter how cool the car is.