What Is Bridge Mode On A Router? Here's What It Means

Before you start, take a quick inventory of your primary router's Wi-Fi settings. Jot down the SSID, security mode, password, and frequency (2.4 GHz or 5 GHz). You'll need these later, and you don't want to be scrambling for them mid-setup.

Now, connect to the router that will run in bridge mode, fire up a web browser, and punch in your router's IP address (usually something like 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1). Log in with your admin credentials — if you have no clue what they are, check the sticker on your router or dig up the manual. While we're on the topic, we strongly recommend changing your Wi-Fi name and password if you're still rocking the factory defaults. It's a small step, but one that keeps freeloaders off your network.

Next, head to "Network" or "Advanced Settings" and look for "Bridge Mode," "IP Passthrough," or "Disable NAT." Found it? Great. Turn it on, enter your primary router's details (the ones you noted down earlier), save your changes, and give your router a quick reboot.

For the smoothest connection, hook up your secondary router to your primary one with an Ethernet cable. Wired beats wireless when it comes to stability and speed. Once everything's plugged in, run a quick test. If your devices are connected through the bridged router, you're golden.

One last thing: Most routers will cut off their Wi-Fi in Bridge Mode, but some need a nudge. And if your ISP's hardware offers "IP Passthrough" instead of true Bridge Mode, Wi-Fi stays on by default, so be sure to switch it off manually to avoid interference.