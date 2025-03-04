How To Convert WebP To JPG Or PNG (Via Computer Or Phone)

While downloading images from the internet, you may have come across one of the relatively newer image formats called WebP. It is a file format launched by Google back in 2010. What makes WebP special is that it helps websites load faster by reducing image file sizes without sacrificing quality. In fact, the WebP format can provide the same image quality as JPG or PNG but with a file size that is 26% smaller than PNG and 25-34% smaller than JPG.

The WebP file format is supported by all the major web browsers, including Chrome, Edge, Safari, Opera, and Firefox, as well as most modern photo-viewing apps. However, despite its advantages, WebP isn't as widely supported as other popular formats like JPG or PNG. As a result, you may sometimes encounter problems while trying to open, edit, or upload WebP images to platforms or apps that don't support the format.

Fortunately, converting WebP images to JPG or PNG isn't too difficult, regardless of whether you're using a computer or phone. Below, we'll show you how to convert WebP files to JPG or PNG on your PC, Mac, Android, and iPhone. Let's dive in!