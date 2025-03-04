How To Convert WebP To JPG Or PNG (Via Computer Or Phone)
While downloading images from the internet, you may have come across one of the relatively newer image formats called WebP. It is a file format launched by Google back in 2010. What makes WebP special is that it helps websites load faster by reducing image file sizes without sacrificing quality. In fact, the WebP format can provide the same image quality as JPG or PNG but with a file size that is 26% smaller than PNG and 25-34% smaller than JPG.
The WebP file format is supported by all the major web browsers, including Chrome, Edge, Safari, Opera, and Firefox, as well as most modern photo-viewing apps. However, despite its advantages, WebP isn't as widely supported as other popular formats like JPG or PNG. As a result, you may sometimes encounter problems while trying to open, edit, or upload WebP images to platforms or apps that don't support the format.
Fortunately, converting WebP images to JPG or PNG isn't too difficult, regardless of whether you're using a computer or phone. Below, we'll show you how to convert WebP files to JPG or PNG on your PC, Mac, Android, and iPhone. Let's dive in!
How to convert WebP to JPG or PNG on PC or Mac
On Windows, you can use the Microsoft Paint app to easily convert WebP to JPG or PNG. Here's how to do it:
- Press Win + E to open File Explorer and locate the WebP image you want to convert.
- Right-click on the image file, go to Open with, and select Paint.
- In the Paint app, click the File menu in the top left corner.
- Go to Save as and select the PNG picture or JPEG picture option.
- Enter a name for the file and specify where you want to save it. Then, hit Save.
If you are using a Mac, you can convert a WebP image to other formats just as easily using the Preview app. Here's how:
- Open Finder and locate the WebP image you want to convert.
- Double-click the file to open it in Preview app. Alternatively, right-click on the image, and select Open With > Preview.
- In the Preview app, click the File menu at the top and choose Export.
- Click the Format drop-down menu and select JPEG or PNG.
- Enter a name for the file in the Export As field and hit Save.
And that's it! Your image will be converted to the specified format. Aside from the built-in apps, you can also use an online tool like CloudConvert to convert WebP images. This can be handy if you need to convert multiple images at once.
How to convert WebP to JPG or PNG on iPhone
On iPhone, you can use the built-in Files app to easily convert WebP images. However, this option is only available on iPhones running iOS 16 or higher, so make sure to check the software version on your device by heading to Settings > General > About. If you have a compatible iPhone, follow these steps to convert WebP images:
- Open the WebP image in the Files app. If the image is in the Photos app, tap the share icon and select Save to Files.
- Next, long press on the image in the Files app and select Quick Actions.
- Select Convert Image and choose your preferred format — JPG or PNG.
- Finally, select your preferred image size: Small, Medium, Large, or Original.
The WebP image will be converted to the specified format and saved in the same location as the original file.
How to convert WebP to JPG or PNG on Android
On Android, you can convert a WebP image to JPG via the built-in Google Photos app. However, you'll need to make a minor edit to the image for this. Here are the steps you can follow:
- Open the WebP file in Google Photos.
- Tap the Edit button at the bottom.
- Make any edit, like cropping the photo slightly or applying a filter with 0 strength.
- Tap the Save copy option and the image will be saved in JPG format.
If you need to convert WebP file to PNG, you'll need to use a third-party app like Image Converter. Once you've downloaded the app from the Play Store, follow these steps to convert the WebP image to PNG format.
- Open the Convert Image app.
- Tap the Select images button in the bottom right corner.
- Select your WebP file you want to convert.
- Choose the PNG option and tap Convert.
Wait for your image to be converted to PNG format, and you can then share it wherever you like.