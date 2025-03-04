This NASA Mission Could Reveal Where The Building Blocks Of Life Originated

NASA will soon be launching a new space telescope with an epic mission: to observe millions of stars in over one hundred wavelengths. The SPHEREx mission will map the entire sky in the infrared wavelength to understand the history of the universe itself — and it may even clarify the origin of some of the building blocks of life itself.

Advertisement

As an astrophysics mission, the aim of SPHEREx (or the Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization, and Ices Explorer) is to take large-scale images of the sky, observing hundreds of millions of stars and galaxies and using a technique called spectroscopy to split the incoming light into individual colors.

The mission will observe a total of 102 colors, though these are in the infrared range so they are beyond what is visible to the human eye. By looking in this range, which is similar to the wavelengths used by other telescopes like James Webb, scientists can learn about the position and movements of many distant objects. Furthermore, it helps researchers to identify where water and carbon dioxide are present, as the molecules distinctively block certain wavelengths of light.

Advertisement

While telescopes like Webb or Hubble look at individual objects in great detail, SPHEREx will look at the big picture, observing huge chunks of the entire sky.

"We are the first mission to look at the whole sky in so many colors," said SPHEREx Principal Investigator Jamie Bock of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech. "Whenever astronomers look at the sky in a new way, we can expect discoveries."