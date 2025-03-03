3 New Harbor Freight Tools To Add To Your Collection In 2025
Harbor Freight's famous slogan, "Whatever You Do, Do It for Less," is far from an exaggeration. Among the larger tool and equipment retailers such as The Home Depot, Lowe's, and Ace Hardware, Harbor Freight has always stood out for its assortment of quality tools that sell at far lower prices than most competitors. This is thanks in large part to the retailer's over 40-year business model of getting its tools directly from the factory as opposed to a distributor or manufacturer. While this structure has resulted in the origin of some of their tools being harder to track down than others, it has nevertheless proven to be a winning formula that trickles down to and benefits the consumer.
If you're reading this, chances are you already have shelves full of Icon, Hercules, Bauer, Pittsburgh, Chicago Electric, and Predator tools – or you just discovered that these are Harbor Freight-exclusive brands. Whatever the scenario, once you become a Harbor Freight shopper, it's hard to go back. Loyalists not only look forward to their yearly array of deals and discounts but also to what new products the company has on the horizon. There's always plenty to look forward to from Harbor Freight, including these five extraordinary tools worth adding to your collection in 2025. Each was chosen based on a combination of their functionality, value, and customer reception, which we dive more into at the end of this article.
Predator 350 Power Station
It can be easy to forget just how many chargeable devices we have at any given time. When you're in a situation where you can't find a power source, it can put you in a tough and troubling place. This is where power stations can become a life-saver, as they are designed to provide power in just such scenarios. Harbor Freight's Predator 350 Power Station is a relatively new addition to the retailer's lineup that is shaping up to be a fan favorite.
Taking only two hours to charge, this compact tool can charge up to six devices at the same time. The Predator lives up to its name as a powerful and long-lasting tool, lasting up to 3,500 charge cycles for 10 years. It's adaptable to a wide range of charging methods, including USB-C, USB-A, AC, and DC, meaning you'll have a hard time finding a device that isn't compatible with the Predator Power Station. At 10 pounds and measuring less than eight inches in height, this is a fairly portable tool that is great for taking on extended car rides, gardening ventures, beach visits, long job site workdays, and more. It has received largely positive reception, with a 4.7 out of 5-star rating average based on 138 reviews. It can currently be purchased from the retailer for $199.99.
Bauer 20V Cordless 3/8-inch Right-Angle Impact Wrench
Nuts and bolts seem to have a great knack for being in the worst possible positions when you need to reach them. Tool manufacturers have responded to this with the creation of an equally oddly-shaped tool, the right-angle wrench. As its name implies, these tools are shaped into a slim right angle to fit into areas where traditionally designed wrenches and similar tools would have a difficult time accessing otherwise.
The Bauer 20V Cordless 3/8-inch Right-Angle Impact Wrench is a rough-and-ready tool that makes quick work of bolts in tough-to-reach areas. The impact wrench can reach speeds up to 2250 RPM and sports a maximum of 50 ft-lbs, making it more than ideal for most purposes. Its 13.5-inch length makes it large and sturdy enough to handle for extended periods, while the paddle switch gives you more ways to grip the tool. Adding to its versatility are its two-speed settings that you can switch between to best suit the intensity of your task.
Like many newer Harbor Freight tools, this doesn't have too many reviews, only sporting a single 5-star rating as of this writing. While it may be too early to determine holds up compared to the best of the retailer's selection, it's at least a good sign that this has some legs.
Braun 800 Lumen Rechargeable LED Shop Work Light3
Car aficionados rarely let anything get in between them and working on their mechanical marvels, even the night sky. Regardless, unless you secretly possess the eyes of an owl, your chances of seeing under your car's hood in the dark or similar low-visibility situations are slim to none. So it pays to have an ally such as the Braun 800 Lumen Rechargeable LED Shop Work Light on your side.
Braun is well-known among Harbor Freight loyalists as the retailer's primary light solution brand, with flashlights, work lights, and lamps. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that the trusted brand would have something new to keep in the new year. This 15-inch LED work light can produce a powerful 800 lumens of light, providing more than enough illumination to cut through the toughest darkness. This is it at its highest setting, however, as you can also switch it to a low light setting for the appropriate situation. It possesses a ratcheting hook and a clip-on magnet that helps keep the light in place while also having a head that can rotate 360 degrees. Along with using in cars, this light is also great to use in basements, hobby shops, and kitchens. It currently costs $39.99.
Why we chose these tools
A variety of factors went into the deciding what made this list. Nevertheless, we wanted to make sure that these were the kinds of tools you'd be proud to have gotten from Harbor Freight as opposed to those you want to avoid.
With these tools not having as many reviews as the more established Harbor Freight products, we relied a lot more on the description of each item and used our judgment as consumers this time around. We looked at each item's set of features and functions to get an idea if they were worth investing in. We did our best to include as wide an array of tools as possible that could suit different situations. No tool here is necessarily better than another, but how they suit your lifestyle will surely differ. At the end of the day, what we wanted to ensure was that each product was of the best quality possible, meaning that their primary function had merit and that they could preferably serve more than one purpose.
We then judged the price of each tool. While we wanted to ensure that the prices on our list were kept as economical as possible, quality was once again the primary concern. As a result, we weighed the price of each item against their list of features and functions as a way of judging their overall value. This was perhaps where our own judgment as buyers was at its most important, as we could decide if these would be items we'd be willing to buy.