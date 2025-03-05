Are Harley-Davidson Campers Real?

Some Harley-Davidson motorcycle riders have been envisioning what it would be like if Harley made a camper pulled by a bike, especially after seeing some images floating around online. You may have seen images of Harley-Davidson brand campers — bikes pulling a small house on wheels behind them. It seems like a dream to experience the open air on a bike while bringing all the camping gear you'd ever need right along with you. Unfortunately, Harley-Davidson has never had a camper in its official lineup.

Advertisement

This hasn't stopped one Harley-Davidson rider from making his own Harley camper. Built in 1989 by Kenny Kilpatrick, the Harley Rig by KennyBuilt has nine wheels and a Harley-sponsored engine to help the bike pull along a pretty big camper. The camper has a full-sized bed, a big couch, skylights, wood paneling, and plenty of trophies. When Kenny Kilpatrick passed away in 2021, the Harley camper made its way to the Wheels Through Time Museum.

With the Harley camper not for sale, riders have continued their quest to seek one online. Unfortunately, the images of Harley campers you see online are largely the work of AI image generators that continue to improve. Luckily, there are some ways to identify if the Harley camper you're looking at is fake or not.

Advertisement