5 Of The Best AI Extensions For Google Chrome

Online meetings can sometimes be very long and boring. Since you can't afford to miss any important detail that is shared by your team members, you can't even leave the meeting. However, the Scribbl AI extension can help you in such a situation with its note-taking capability.

Scribbl is an AI meeting assistant that takes notes of all the things discussed in a meeting. You can use it when you want to take a short break from a meeting, but you also don't want to miss out on things that are discussed during that time. Alternatively, you can also use it in situations when you won't be able to join an important meeting but want to know what was discussed in it later.

Scribbl currently only works with Google Meet. When your meeting on Google Meet starts, you simply need to access the Scribbl extension and choose whether you want to transcribe or record. Once the meeting ends, Scribbl will automatically open a new tab in Chrome, which will show all the main points that were discussed in the meeting. The good part is that you can share the meeting recording and notes with anyone you want. You simply need to copy the recording link and share it with the person you want via any messaging platform of your choice.

Although Scribbl is free to use, it also offers premium plans. In the free version, Scribbl lets you record 15 meetings per month of unlimited length. But if your job revolves around attending a lot of meetings daily, you can opt for the $13 per month Pro plan, which offers unlimited meeting recordings per month.