Ryobi Airstrike Not Firing? Here's How To Fix It
Ryobi began as a small die casting factory in 1943 Japan and became a global manufacturer known and respected for its quality tools. One of those tools is the Ryobi Airstrike, a cordless brad nailer that operates without a compressor and air hose. While the Airstrike is known for its efficiency and reliability, it may, like any other tool, eventually stop working. So, what happens if it doesn't fire the way it should?
According to a 2023 troubleshooting article posted on Ryobi's website, there are some things you can check. First, remove the battery so the tool can't accidentally fire while you're inspecting it. Next, check the nail magazine and be sure you're using the right nails for the tool. Also, be sure the Airstrike isn't jammed and if it is, take the nails out and remove any that are stuck.
Reattach the battery and ensure it's on properly. Once you've completed all of those steps, give it a try. If your efforts to get the tool working again don't fix the issue, then you'll have to utilize the tool's warranty — provided it's still active.
The Ryobi Airstrike features several benefits
Ryobi has a history of producing high quality tools like the Airstrike, a cordless brad nailer featuring integrated air compression. This tech eliminates the need for hoses or gas cartridges, both of which could undoubtedly become a nuisance on the job. While it can encounter problems like not firing properly, there are troubleshooting methods available on Ryobi's website. But what are the overall benefits of the Airstrike?
In a 2022 review of the Airstrike on Popular Woodworking, the user experience was deemed to be efficient and easy, with the heaviness of the tool being the only drawback. In a 2023 how-to video on The Fixer 2's YouTube, the Airstrike was put to the test, along with a preview of the tool beforehand. "I have a ton of their tools, so it was an easy decision to buy this one, because it is battery powered."
However, a 2021 review by Joe the Tool Guy revealed that while the Airstrike compared well in a head to head test versus the Craftsman V20 brad nailer, the battery cost could be a dealbreaker. This is despite the fact that both brands are historically budget friendly. "The Ryobi's, you kind of have to wait and hope for a good battery deal. They are not the budget batteries they used to be."