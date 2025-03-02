Ryobi Airstrike Not Firing? Here's How To Fix It

Ryobi began as a small die casting factory in 1943 Japan and became a global manufacturer known and respected for its quality tools. One of those tools is the Ryobi Airstrike, a cordless brad nailer that operates without a compressor and air hose. While the Airstrike is known for its efficiency and reliability, it may, like any other tool, eventually stop working. So, what happens if it doesn't fire the way it should?

According to a 2023 troubleshooting article posted on Ryobi's website, there are some things you can check. First, remove the battery so the tool can't accidentally fire while you're inspecting it. Next, check the nail magazine and be sure you're using the right nails for the tool. Also, be sure the Airstrike isn't jammed and if it is, take the nails out and remove any that are stuck.

Reattach the battery and ensure it's on properly. Once you've completed all of those steps, give it a try. If your efforts to get the tool working again don't fix the issue, then you'll have to utilize the tool's warranty — provided it's still active.