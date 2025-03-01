4 Of The Fastest RAM Trucks Ever Made
While truck shoppers are typically looking at payload and towing capacity figures, a new type of performance truck started gaining attention in the early '90s, with examples like the 1991 GMC Syclone, which was made for the track. However, more of these speedy pickups have been hitting the scene over the last few decades with examples like the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning, F-150 Raptor, and Toyota Tundra TRD Supercharged. RAM, though, has arguably been at the forefront of this muscle-truck phenomenon, with absolutely outrageous output coming from some of its models. Several of its recent pickups are able to achieve sub-5 second 0 to 60-mile per hour times.
In 2009, Dodge spun off the RAM truck brand, and seemed content to allow the Ford Raptor to remain unchallenged in the off-road performance arena, until it showed up in 2020 with the most powerful production truck at the time. Sadly, for RAM, Ford's new 2024 F-150 Raptor R beats RAM's TRX in the horsepower race. Even as RAM has phased out the legendary HEMI V8 in favor of the twin-turbo Hurricane inline-6, the performance numbers remain impressive, for those seeking an adrenaline rush behind the wheel. Let's take a look at some of RAM's quickest trucks since it split from Dodge.
2015 RAM 1500 R/T HEMI
Back in the early 2000s, Dodge had installed a V-10 engine from the Viper into a Ram to create the SRT10. By 2015, RAM had nearly matched the SRT10's acceleration numbers with a 5.7 liter HEMI V8, and with more control. The RAM 1500 R/T HEMI can generate 395 horsepower, with 410 lb. ft. of torque, and is only available in rear-wheel drive.
In terms of quickness, the R/T HEMI manages a 0 to 60 time of just 5.4 seconds, and a quarter mile in 14.1 seconds at almost 100 MPH. Unfortunately, the two knocks against this truck were that it didn't include a manual transmission (like the one offered in the SRT10) and is governor limited, reducing top speed to just 106 MPH. Despite the big V8 rumbling underneath the hood, the RAM 1500 R/T HEMI was able to get around 15 miles to the gallon, which isn't terrible considering it tips the scales at over 5,000 pounds.
2021 RAM 1500 TRX
RAM enthusiasts have likely wondered – what would happen if RAM put the Dodge Hellcat engine into a truck? The answer is the monstrous 2021 RAM 1500 TRX. Equipped with a massive 6.2 liter supercharged V8. Despite its more off-road leanings, the TRX recorded a 0 to 60 time of just 4.1 seconds. In fact, Car and Driver reported an even faster time of just 3.7 seconds using launch control on a paved surface.
Using the pure brute strength of 702 horsepower and 650 lb. ft. of torque, the TRX crushed the quarter mile in just 12.3 seconds at 110 MPH. And this truck isn't light either, at over 6,800 pounds, the fact it offers up better times than some sports cars that are a fraction of the weight is commendable. Unfortunately, RAM discontinued the TRX in 2024, and has since transitioned its trucks to a smaller turbocharged engine.
2025 Ram 1500 4x4 Laramie
The Laramie is smack-dab in the middle of trim selections for new RAM's and features a forced induction inline-6 powertrain. Fortunately, Stellantis' twin turbo I-6 engine deserves its Hurricane name with some impressive performance capabilities. The 3.0 liter twin-turbo in the 4x4 Laramie delivers 420 horsepower and 469 lb. ft. of torque. These output figures best the 5.7 liter HEMI V8 from the earlier RAM 1500 R/T. Although, it's doubtful anyone would find the sound of the Hurricane superior to the throaty HEMI V8.
While the exterior of this truck doesn't scream speed with any loud badging or its four-door cab, it certainly surprises on the track. Producing a 0 to 60 time of just 5 seconds flat, and a 13.7 second quarter mile at just over 98 MPH, it certainly qualifies as quick for a truck. Despite the new 1500 Laramie's swift performance figures, some reviews did express this truck didn't exactly handle like a master of the track, and required some tinkering with the settings for best results.
2025 RAM 1500 RHO
For those mourning the loss of the off-road powerhouse TRX, RAM debuted an alternative that has some fans optimistic. There are a few versions of the Hurricane engine, and the new RHO gets a high-output variant. This means the 3.0 liter twin-turbo in RAM's new backcountry truck produces 540 horsepower and 521 pound feet of torque. With the extra potency under the hood, the RHO can go from a stop up to 60 MPH in just an estimated 4.5 seconds, and a quarter mile in an estimated 13.2 seconds. Considering this truck has a lot to live up to, being a successor of sorts to the brawny TRX, these performance figures out of an inline-6 are impressive.
While it may not quite equal its predecessor, it comes close and manages to weigh around 300 pounds less, as well as get better fuel economy. The big drawback of the TRX was that it guzzled fuel, with some reviews measuring miles per gallon in the single digits. The RHO on the other hand, gets an estimated combined 15 miles to the gallon, which is markedly improved over the supercharged Hellcat.