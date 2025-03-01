4 Of The Fastest RAM Trucks Ever Made

While truck shoppers are typically looking at payload and towing capacity figures, a new type of performance truck started gaining attention in the early '90s, with examples like the 1991 GMC Syclone, which was made for the track. However, more of these speedy pickups have been hitting the scene over the last few decades with examples like the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning, F-150 Raptor, and Toyota Tundra TRD Supercharged. RAM, though, has arguably been at the forefront of this muscle-truck phenomenon, with absolutely outrageous output coming from some of its models. Several of its recent pickups are able to achieve sub-5 second 0 to 60-mile per hour times.

In 2009, Dodge spun off the RAM truck brand, and seemed content to allow the Ford Raptor to remain unchallenged in the off-road performance arena, until it showed up in 2020 with the most powerful production truck at the time. Sadly, for RAM, Ford's new 2024 F-150 Raptor R beats RAM's TRX in the horsepower race. Even as RAM has phased out the legendary HEMI V8 in favor of the twin-turbo Hurricane inline-6, the performance numbers remain impressive, for those seeking an adrenaline rush behind the wheel. Let's take a look at some of RAM's quickest trucks since it split from Dodge.