Which Chinese Warships Are Testing Impressive Weapons & Upsetting The South Pacific?

The Tasman Sea is a 900,000 square mile area of water in the South Pacific situated between Australia and New Zealand. This body of water hosted live fire exercises from the Chinese Navy in February 2025, which officials from both Australia and New Zealand were concerned about, as they claim to have received no notice beforehand.

China disagreed with the characterization that it didn't give any notice. However, the Australian Defense Minister, Richard Marles, refuted that, saying, "What China did was put out a notification that it was intending to engage in live firing. By that, I mean a broadcast that was picked up by airlines or literally ... commercial planes that were flying across the Tasman," according to CNN.

No international law was broken by the Chinese warships, since they only need to give a couple hours notice and they remained in international waters, but it was understandably disconcerting for the two countries. New Zealand's defense minister, Judith Collins, took to Radio New Zealand to say that New Zealanders have never seen such a presence so close to home, and that it's different.

China is the largest exporter for both Australia and New Zealand, and a recent trade freeze has been gradually improving. It's likely that Australia's military presence in Japan, the Philippines, and Taiwan — all three have disputes with China — could be the cause for China's display. The People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships involved in the exercises were a frigate, a cruiser, and a replenishment vessel.