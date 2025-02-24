Which Chinese Warships Are Testing Impressive Weapons & Upsetting The South Pacific?
The Tasman Sea is a 900,000 square mile area of water in the South Pacific situated between Australia and New Zealand. This body of water hosted live fire exercises from the Chinese Navy in February 2025, which officials from both Australia and New Zealand were concerned about, as they claim to have received no notice beforehand.
China disagreed with the characterization that it didn't give any notice. However, the Australian Defense Minister, Richard Marles, refuted that, saying, "What China did was put out a notification that it was intending to engage in live firing. By that, I mean a broadcast that was picked up by airlines or literally ... commercial planes that were flying across the Tasman," according to CNN.
No international law was broken by the Chinese warships, since they only need to give a couple hours notice and they remained in international waters, but it was understandably disconcerting for the two countries. New Zealand's defense minister, Judith Collins, took to Radio New Zealand to say that New Zealanders have never seen such a presence so close to home, and that it's different.
China is the largest exporter for both Australia and New Zealand, and a recent trade freeze has been gradually improving. It's likely that Australia's military presence in Japan, the Philippines, and Taiwan — all three have disputes with China — could be the cause for China's display. The People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships involved in the exercises were a frigate, a cruiser, and a replenishment vessel.
The Zunyi is a Type 055 destroyer
The Type 055 Chinese cruiser was most startling for New Zealand and Australia, as it's considered PLAN's most capable vessel. It's a Renhai-class destroyer that measures 591-feet long with a 66-foot beam with a displacement of 13,000 tons when it's fully loaded. It's capable of being armed with the HQ-9 long-range SAM and the YJ-18 AShM, which it can fire from its 112 universal VLS (vertical launch system) tubes. There are 64 tubes positioned near the bow, and 48 farther aft. In addition to the long-range surface-to-air missiles and anti-ship cruise missiles, it can fire the YJ-21 hypersonic antiship missile and may be able to launch antiship ballistic missile eventually. Its not limited to the VLS.
In front of the bridge is a 130-mm gun as well as a 30-mm close-in weapon system. At the bow of the Type 055 is a helipad with a helicopter hangar, which has a 24-cell HHQ-10 point-defense SAM launcher mounted to it. If it encounters a rival fast attack submarine, such as the American Seawolf-class or Virginia-class subs, there are two triple 324-mm torpedo launchers.
The cruiser can reach 30 knots with its two controllable-pitch propellers. However travelling that fast severely diminishes its 5,000 nautical mile range, which it can maintain when cruising at 18 knots. China has typically stuck to waters closer to home, making this maneuver highly unusual. However, seeing Chinese destroyers like the Zunyi near western nations will be more frequent and the new normal.
A frigate and replenishment ship, too
A New Zealand frigate kept tabs on the PLAN vessels in the Tasman Sea, which consisted of its own frigate — the Type 054A Jiangkai II. They might look similar, but there is a difference between a destroyer and a frigate. Frigate's are typically lighter, and the Chinese frigate is no different, coming in with a 4,000 ton displacement. However, it's at a slight disadvantage compared to the destroyer in the way of travel distance, with its range of only 3,800 nautical miles. The Type 054A frigate maxes out at 27 knots. It's not quite as heavily armed as its exercise partner, but it still packs enough of a punch to cause a concern when it shows up with little notice.
The Type 054A has 32 VLS tubes that can launch HQ-16 medium-range surface-air missiles as well as anti-submarine missiles. Within the midsection of the ship are two launchers that fire YJ-83 anti-surface cruise missiles that can travel 155 miles (250 km). On its bow is its main 76 mm single-barrel gun. It's also armed with two seven-barrel Type 730 30mm CIWS to take on airborne threats. Moreover, there are two Type 87 six-tube anti-submarine rocket launchers and two 324 mm YU-7 anti-submarine torpedo launchers.
Keeping these vessels at sea was the Fuchi-class replenishment vessel, the Weishanhu. It's a large vessel with over a 20,000-ton displacement responsible for carrying over 9,000 tons of supplies for the two warships, including oil, water, and ammunition.