All About Apple's (PRODUCT)RED Line & Which iPhone Models Had The Color

The striking red color was like nothing else in Apple's lineup, and that alone was enough to attract people to Apple's (PRODUCT)RED line. From iPhones to Apple Watch bands, Red products always stood out. Besides looking good, these iPhones served a special purpose: bringing attention to the global fight against HIV/AIDS. Every time a person purchased a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone, a portion of the proceeds went to the Global Fund to combat HIV/AIDS in some of sub-Saharan Africa's most vulnerable communities.

Apple began its partnership with the RED brand in 2006 when the (PRODUCT)RED iPod Nano became the first device in the lineup. U2 lead singer Bono and activist Bobby Shriver created the RED brand with the express purpose of getting the world's most well-known businesses involved in the effort to end HIV/AIDS in Africa through specially branded products. Over time, Apple added other products to its (PRODUCT)RED line, including the iPhone.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, Apple temporarily shifted the line's focus, making the (PRODUCT)RED part of the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response as part of its efforts to help protect communities most affected by HIV/AIDS and strengthen health systems that had been impacted by the pandemic, all while continuing its support for HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.

For many Apple users, buying a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone was about more than just getting the latest device; it was about contributing to something bigger than themselves. However, at least for now, it appears Apple has discontinued its (PRODUCT)RED line.