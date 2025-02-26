All About Apple's (PRODUCT)RED Line & Which iPhone Models Had The Color
The striking red color was like nothing else in Apple's lineup, and that alone was enough to attract people to Apple's (PRODUCT)RED line. From iPhones to Apple Watch bands, Red products always stood out. Besides looking good, these iPhones served a special purpose: bringing attention to the global fight against HIV/AIDS. Every time a person purchased a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone, a portion of the proceeds went to the Global Fund to combat HIV/AIDS in some of sub-Saharan Africa's most vulnerable communities.
Apple began its partnership with the RED brand in 2006 when the (PRODUCT)RED iPod Nano became the first device in the lineup. U2 lead singer Bono and activist Bobby Shriver created the RED brand with the express purpose of getting the world's most well-known businesses involved in the effort to end HIV/AIDS in Africa through specially branded products. Over time, Apple added other products to its (PRODUCT)RED line, including the iPhone.
Following the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, Apple temporarily shifted the line's focus, making the (PRODUCT)RED part of the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response as part of its efforts to help protect communities most affected by HIV/AIDS and strengthen health systems that had been impacted by the pandemic, all while continuing its support for HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.
For many Apple users, buying a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone was about more than just getting the latest device; it was about contributing to something bigger than themselves. However, at least for now, it appears Apple has discontinued its (PRODUCT)RED line.
What impact has the (PRODUCT)RED line had on the fight against HIV/AIDS?
As of 2023, Apple customers had helped raise over a quarter of a billion dollars through the (PRODUCT)RED line. The Global Fund has directed 100% of the money it has received from the (PRODUCT)RED line over the years to HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa. According to Apple, since (PRODUCT) RED launched in 2006, 207 million people have received HIV testing, 43 million young people have been able to access HIV prevention services, and 5.6 million HIV-positive mothers have received mother-to-child transmission treatments.
Apple tried to make it as easy as possible for customers to support RED, marking World AIDS Day with App Store promotions that included donating all proceeds from certain in-app purchases to the Global Fund. Apple also made educational resources available to its customers, including free e-books and audiobooks, so iPhone users could learn more about HIV/AIDs and the initiatives the (PRODUCT)RED line supported. For those who wanted to buy a new device, Apple products like the Apple Watch Series 9 got an all-red makeover for World AIDS Day, in addition to iPhones, headphones, and other accessories.
By all appearances, the (PRODUCT)RED line has been an overwhelming success. However, beginning in 2024, Apple users began to notice the company hadn't released any (PRODUCT)RED since the discontinued iPhone SE and iPhone 14, leading many to wonder if the partnership had been discontinued. Although the company hasn't made an official announcement on the future of the (PRODUCT)RED line, no new (PRODUCT)RED devices have been released since then.
Which iPhones were part of the (PRODUCT)RED line?
Quite a few iPhones and other Apple devices and accessories were part of the (PRODUCT)RED line during its 17-year run. While the (PRODUCT)RED line didn't end the HIV/AIDS crisis in sub-Saharan Africa, it did play an important role in funding treatment, prevention, and awareness efforts. Here are the iPhone models that were released in the eye-catching (PRODUCT)RED color, allowing customers to contribute to the fight against HIV/AIDS.
- iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (2017): These were the first iPhones released in the (PRODUCT)RED line.
- iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (2018): Following the success of the previous models, Apple continued the tradition with the iPhone 8 series.
- iPhone XR (2018): With its edge-to-edge display, this iPhone combined advanced tech with the PRODUCT)RED colors.
- iPhone 11 (2019): Once again, Apple offered its latest phone as part of the (PRODUCT)RED line.
- iPhone SE (2nd generation, 2020): the (PRODUCT)RED line made its debut with Apple's budget-priced phone.
- iPhone 12 and 12 mini (2020): the distinct (PRODUCT)RED in big and small packages.
- iPhone 13 and 13 mini (2021): Apple kept building on its commitment to combatting AIDs with this release.
- iPhone SE (3rd generation, 2022): The latest SE model also featured the (PRODUCT)RED color.
- iPhone 14 and 14 Plus (2022): The final iPhones offered as part of the PRODUCT)RED line.
Given Apple's lack of communication about the (PRODUCT)RED since 2023, it looks like the company has phased out (PRODUCT)RED iPhones. Neither the iPhone 15 nor iPhone 16 launched with a (PRODUCT)RED option, and as of 2025, Apple has not announced any plans to continue the lineup.