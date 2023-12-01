Apple Watch Series 9 Gets An All-Red Makeover For World AIDS Day

Ordering your own (PRODUCT)RED Apple device involves selecting the appropriate color details in the official shop. You can buy a new Apple Watch Series 9 and choose the (PRODUCT)RED aluminum case option (priced at $399 and up), or you can grab the (PRODUCT)RED sport band in a variety of sizes for $49 if you don't need the watch itself.

Additionally, the iPhone SE ($429 and up), iPhone 13 ($599 and up), iPhone 14 ($699 and up), and iPhone 14 Plus ($799 and up) all have their own (PRODUCT)RED color options available. Though again, if you don't need the device itself you do have an alternative. A whole lot of (PRODUCT)RED silicone phone cases, from the SE up through the 14 Pro Max, are up for sale as well, with everything but the $35 SE case priced at $49. Even Apple's Beats Solo3 wireless headphones ($199.95) have their own (PRODUCT)RED promotional color choice.

If you aren't in the market for new hardware or accessories, you can also take part with the power of "buying stuff." All of the in-app purchase money made on (PRODUCT) RED-themed items for three specific games — "EA Sports FC Mobile," "Gardenscapes," and "Monopoly Go!" — will be donated between now and December 4, 2023. Similarly, Apple has pledged to donate $1 for every Apple Pay purchase made on the App Store, Apple.com, or in physical Apple Stores between today and December 8 (up to $1,000,000).