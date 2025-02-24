What Is A Harley-Davidson Sundowner Seat & Is It Comfortable? Here's What Users Say

Harley-Davidson's most powerful motorcycles are known for their quality, durability, and reliability. One of the nice things about Harley-Davidson is that you can drive one of its motorcycles off the lot with all the OEM components and be completely happy. However, sitting on the stock seat can be uncomfortable after a few hours of riding — of course, that depends on multiple factors, including age, size, and physical condition. Stock seats don't offer much in relief for your bottom. No matter which way you shift, you'll be numb with a sore back in about an hour and eager to stop at a red light so you can put your feet down and stretch.

Seats like Harley-Davidson's Sundowner seat looks to avoid any such numbness and pain. It's a bucket seat that lets you settle into the bike to relax and simply enjoy the ride. It uses a combination of gel and foam cushioning to conform to the rider's form. There are solo Sundowner seats for those bikers who don't commonly have a passenger, but there are also models that accommodate a passenger and provide equal comfort for them.

Moreover, swapping out the stock seat on your Harley for a Sundowner seat would set yours apart from others. It's a nice way to personalize your bike more than it might already be. Buying directly from the Harley-Davidson website could run you anywhere from $277 to $450, depending on the model and year. However, it's cheaper if you only need a passenger pillion.

