What Is A Harley-Davidson Sundowner Seat & Is It Comfortable? Here's What Users Say
Harley-Davidson's most powerful motorcycles are known for their quality, durability, and reliability. One of the nice things about Harley-Davidson is that you can drive one of its motorcycles off the lot with all the OEM components and be completely happy. However, sitting on the stock seat can be uncomfortable after a few hours of riding — of course, that depends on multiple factors, including age, size, and physical condition. Stock seats don't offer much in relief for your bottom. No matter which way you shift, you'll be numb with a sore back in about an hour and eager to stop at a red light so you can put your feet down and stretch.
Seats like Harley-Davidson's Sundowner seat looks to avoid any such numbness and pain. It's a bucket seat that lets you settle into the bike to relax and simply enjoy the ride. It uses a combination of gel and foam cushioning to conform to the rider's form. There are solo Sundowner seats for those bikers who don't commonly have a passenger, but there are also models that accommodate a passenger and provide equal comfort for them.
Moreover, swapping out the stock seat on your Harley for a Sundowner seat would set yours apart from others. It's a nice way to personalize your bike more than it might already be. Buying directly from the Harley-Davidson website could run you anywhere from $277 to $450, depending on the model and year. However, it's cheaper if you only need a passenger pillion.
What have users said about Harley-Davidson's Sundowner Seat?
The Sundowner might be one of the most comfortable Harley-Davidson seats or it might not be. Harley-Davidson markets it as a seat crafted for comfort, but don't take the brand's word for it because its goal is to sell the product. Other bikers, on the other hand, you might be able to trust a little more, and they are generally happy with their Sundowner seats. One user on RoadGlide said, "I had a Sundowner seat on my 12 FLTRX. It was comfortable for long rides but really big and it showed without a TP on the back of the bike. Compared to the stock seat it sit[s] me up quite a bit higher..."
Another user on the same forum sang the seat's praises, writing, "I have a sundowner on my 09 Dyna. It is a perfect travel companion, as per the name you can ride all day long and still feel confortable[sic] at arrival." FatBob2018 over on the Harley-Davidson Forums said, "I've got something like 25,000 miles on my Sundowner on my Fat Bob. It's brilliant. It's a nearly perfect seat except for exactly what you mentioned: the passenger seat is so thick it kind of spoils the looks."
Whether it's the Sundowner seat or another seat Harley sells, swapping out the cushion can be one of the best mods for rider comfort. Being on the road, constantly having to adjust due to a numb backside takes all the joy out of an otherwise enjoyable adventure.