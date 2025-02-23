Is Nissan Really Bringing Back The Xterra?

The car community has been speculating about the return of the Xterra ever since Nissan applied for a trademark on the name in late 2024 — but this has unfortunately led to a lot of false information. Nissan's trademark application was sent to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on December 23, 2024 for use on motor vehicles through August 31, 2027, a heavy indication that the Xterra might be coming back in the next couple of years. The last time Nissan sold the Xterra in the United States was in 2015.

The offroad-capable SUV was discontinued after poor sales performance, making it difficult for Nissan to justify upgrading it to meet new safety mandates and stay competitive with modern SUVs. With the brand facing an uncertain future, the Xterra is one of a few discontinued Nissans that could be revived. Nissan fans have been calling on the automaker to bring back the Xterra in recent years, believing it would fit right in with newer offroad SUVs with a design upgrade.

With the trademark application giving some people hope that Nissan is planning the Xterra's comeback, there is an abundance of videos floating around showcasing what appears to be concept art of a 2025 or 2026 Nissan Xterra. These videos all contain fake images that are the work of increasingly convincing AI photo generators. Along with AI art depicting a rugged SUV, these videos have descriptions that claim Nissan announced the vehicle and its specs — this is not accurate information. Nissan has made no statement regarding the return of the Xterra as of this writing.

