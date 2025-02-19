What Is A Waterless Engine Wash And Is It Safe To Do At Home?

Is a waterless engine wash safe to do at home? Yes, but it is important to follow the usage and application instructions specified by the product manufacturer and observe safety precautions, including wearing protective gear to achieve the best result. A waterless engine wash is straightforward, and the materials needed are simple and reasonably priced, including rubber gloves, protective covers (plastic bags will do), a soft bristle toothbrush, detailing brushes, the chemical solution, and microfiber towels.

To start the process, the car must be parked with the handbrake engaged, and wait until the car cools down after driving to avoid burns from contact with hot metal. Next, the sensitive areas of the engine must be covered using plastic bags to protect from chemical exposure, such as battery terminals, ignition wiring, air intake, and alternator. Waterless engine wash products normally come in a spray bottle, and if this type will be used, the next step is to spray the product on the surfaces to be cleaned, and wait for a few minutes for the solution to be absorbed by the dirt. Then, use the microfiber cloth to wipe the surfaces clean, and continue wiping as needed to remove any streaks.

For products that don't have a spray nozzle, pour a minimum amount of the solution on the microfiber cloth and repeat the previous steps. Lastly, for areas that are hard to reach, use the brushes to scrub the dirty nooks and crannies around the engine making sure that each area is scoured thoroughly.

