What Does It Mean When An Ambulance Has Its Lights On But No Siren?
Most drivers are familiar with the blaring sirens of an ambulance and what to do when they hear it. The loud sirens warn drivers to move out of the way as best they can because the ambulance is responding to an emergency situation, similar to when a fire truck honks three times. So, what do you do when you see an ambulance's flashing lights but don't hear its sirens?
Generally, if an ambulance has its lights on but not its sirens, it means that the emergency isn't critical and clearing traffic isn't immediately necessary. If you do come across an ambulance that is flashing its lights without making any noise, it is still recommended that you move aside if possible, since there is likely someone at the scene or inside the ambulance in need of medical services.
There is a common misconception out there that flashing lights without sirens mean that the person inside the vehicle has died, but that's not the case. In fact, there are actually very specific reasons why you might not hear a siren.
Other reasons an ambulance siren may be off
When an ambulance attempts to reach its destination, it is not legally required to have its sirens on in certain circumstances. According to an active paramedic, there are a few occasions when using the sirens may actually worsen specific situations. One reason an emergency responder might choose to forgo the sirens is that turning them on won't make a significant difference. They won't help much when driving on an empty or fast-moving highway or when reaching the maximum speed allowed in a residential area. In these instances, disrupting a community with a loud siren is unnecessary, as they cannot reach their destination any faster. This is most common at night.
Another situation may be if the siren begins to stress out the patient inside the ambulance. If a patient reacts negatively to the noise, shutting it off may soothe them. This often occurs during a mental health crisis, where a calmer environment is needed. In fact, sometimes ambulance drivers and paramedics will turn off the siren if they feel stressed hearing it themselves.
If the situation isn't a dire emergency and the traffic permits, paramedics may determine that the siren isn't necessary, saving themselves the added headache. However, just like when you see the flashing yellow lights on a police car, if you spot an ambulance with flashing lights (siren or not), be aware of your surroundings and let the emergency vehicle through.