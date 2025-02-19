What Does It Mean When An Ambulance Has Its Lights On But No Siren?

Most drivers are familiar with the blaring sirens of an ambulance and what to do when they hear it. The loud sirens warn drivers to move out of the way as best they can because the ambulance is responding to an emergency situation, similar to when a fire truck honks three times. So, what do you do when you see an ambulance's flashing lights but don't hear its sirens?

Generally, if an ambulance has its lights on but not its sirens, it means that the emergency isn't critical and clearing traffic isn't immediately necessary. If you do come across an ambulance that is flashing its lights without making any noise, it is still recommended that you move aside if possible, since there is likely someone at the scene or inside the ambulance in need of medical services.

There is a common misconception out there that flashing lights without sirens mean that the person inside the vehicle has died, but that's not the case. In fact, there are actually very specific reasons why you might not hear a siren.