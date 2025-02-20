Why Do Some Submarines Fly A Pirate Flag?

In the earliest days of military submarines, there were those who didn't agree with their tactics and considered them unbecoming. The First Sea Lord of the British Royal Navy, Adm. Arthur Wilson, specifically was vehemently against the use of submarines and made it clear that if hostile submarine crews were ever caught, they would be hanged liked pirates. Apparently Wilson's words resonated with the crew of British submarine HMS E9. When they returned to port after sinking a German cruiser in World War I, they flew the skull and crossbones to signify a successful mission. This was the first time a submarine flew the Jolly Roger flag, but it wouldn't be the last.

It started out with only British subs practicing the tradition but by World War II, other nations including Poland did the same thing. For a while submarines would display multiple flags, each one signifying a different vessel they successfully sunk. When it became too many flags for the sail, some crews were given a single flag to sew different symbols onto. Those symbols would represent the type of vessel they sunk, and they only received the flag after their first successful mission.

Now the world's oceans are flooded with ballistic and attack submarines with the U.S. brazenly displaying their practice of the tradition. The USS Jimmy Carter, the most advanced Seawolf-class and one of the deadliest submarines in the U.S. Navy, is commonly seen returning to port flying a pirate flag.

