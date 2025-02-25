What Is An Oil-Less Turbo, And How Do They Work?

Oil-less turbo chargers are easily identified due to their lack of oil feed and return lines. Instead, they have zerk fittings on the outside of the housing that is used to grease the turbocharger's inner workings. There's no disassembly required with this configuration, since the special grease used for your turbo will evaporate over time (instead of gunking up the inside). Refilling a Comp Turbo oil-less turbocharger usually takes about seven to eight pumps of grease, depending on the turbo model and grease gun used.

Comp Turbo offers two types of oil-less turbo chargers. The first is water-cooled, which has two ports on the housing for water to circulate through the cartridge. This ensures that the turbo remains at a consistent temperature, extending the life of the grease. The second type is air-cooled, which is best for cars that ordinarily might not be able to handle a turbocharger (like mid-engine cars or even pickups where the turbo has to go in the bed). This external placement can make it tough to route fluid to the turbocharger, so the air-cooled unit has fins on the outside to help shed excess heat.

One big concern with oil-less turbo chargers is that they may not last as long as traditional turbochargers. This is not necessarily true, although Comp Turbo states that drivers may need to do maintenance on an oil-less turbo charger more often to ensure it's lubricated and functioning properly. If there's no leakage, an oil-less turbo charger may even outlast other types of turbos.

