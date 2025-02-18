What Is Google Status Dashboard And How Do You Access It?

With a market cap of over two trillion dollars, it's no surprise that Google has its feet firmly planted in more than a few domains. Though the company is best known for its search engine, Google provides some of the most used services worldwide, including Gmail, Google Meet, Android, and a few underrated apps like Google Tasks. With so many services under its umbrella, maintaining each is crucial given the millions of people who rely on them daily.

For a company the size of Google, it isn't every day that you notice major service outages — this would be catastrophic for both the brand and its users. Despite the robustness of Google's infrastructure, occasional service downtimes are impossible to avoid. While these disruptions are handled with utmost priority and often don't last long, it would be convenient for users to check whether a service is facing technical issues at any given time.

As it turns out, Google thought ahead and offers a way to do just that. With the Google Status Dashboard, you can glance over most of the major Google Workspace services that the company provides and view information about ongoing or previous outages.

