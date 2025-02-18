Block Google's Gemini AI From Your Gmail With This One Simple Settings Fix

While many of us have dabbled in AI in one way or another, most of us like the fact that we can control the extent to which we use the technology. We may use AI to help us brainstorm at work or find information we're having trouble tracking down with a traditional search engine. As useful as AI can be, most people like having the option of deciding when and how they interact with it. However, tech companies like Google seem to have a different take on how much AI we should use in our daily lives, and sometimes they don't give us a choice about whether we use it.

Not long ago, AI-generated content started popping up at the top of Google search results. Users were able to come up with a trick to turn off Google's AI search results, but it still left some with a bad taste in their mouths. Something similar happened when X users discovered that the platform's AI bot, Grok, was automatically enabled to train on their posts. Now comes news that Google's Gemini AI has made a home in our inboxes without our consent.

If you use a paid product like Google Workspace, there's a good chance Google's AI assistant, Gemini, is hanging out in your inbox, ready to help you with everything from drafting emails to summarizing lengthy threads. Without even getting into the privacy concerns surrounding Gemini AI, having an AI bot in your inbox might feel intrusive or even distracting, leaving you wondering how to turn it off. If that sounds like you, you'll be happy to know there are steps you can take to block Gemini AI from your Gmail account.

