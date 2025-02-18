The US Air Force Jammed Two Broken F-35s Into A Single Working Fighter

In the United States military, it's not uncommon for maintenance crews to use a busted-up vehicle as a donor or cannibalized vehicle. These are aircraft, trucks, tanks, and just about everything else that isn't working, so parts are stripped from that one piece of equipment to keep others in operation. This is done in military operations worldwide, but one thing that's rarely attempted is to take two would-be donor planes and fuse them together into an entirely new "Franken-bird."

The U.S. Air Force completed a project to combine two damaged F-35A Lightning II fifth-generation fighter jets into a new combat-capable bird, which began flight testing in 2025. While it may seem intuitive to combine the pieces of broken fighters into a single aircraft, it's not as easy as one might think. The people working on the project had to develop new tools and specialized key components to marry the pieces into a viable airframe. The F-35 is a highly complex machine that doesn't snap together like Legos.

The F-35 has suffered several crashes and issues throughout its history, providing ruined aircraft to create something new. The two fighters involved included one that had a nose landing-gear collapse in June 2020, while the other suffered a severe engine fire in 2014. It had been serving as an Air Force Air Battle Damage and Repair trainer, and thankfully, its nose was undamaged. They took the nose and other gear from the trainer and replaced the parts in the airframe that had lost its corresponding equipment. It didn't just snap into place, though, and a lot of work had to be done to ensure the operability of the completed Franken-bird.

