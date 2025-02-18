What Is The Lookup Function In Excel & How Do You Use It?

While using Microsoft Excel for data analysis, you may sometimes need to search for and retrieve specific values. In such cases, Excel's LOOKUP function can be extremely useful. It allows you to search for a value in a range of cells and return a corresponding value from another range. This function is especially helpful when you're working with large datasets, where manually searching for values would be inefficient and time-consuming.

Advertisement

The basic LOOKUP function in Excel comes in two forms: vector lookup and array lookup. The vector form searches for a value in a single row or column and returns a corresponding value from another row or column, while the array form works with larger table-like data ranges. There are also advanced Excel functions like VLOOKUP, HLOOKUP, and XLOOKUP that provide more advanced lookup functions that offer greater flexibility and improved accuracy.

In this article, we'll explain how the LOOKUP function works, along with examples. We'll also explore VLOOKUP, HLOOKUP, and XLOOKUP to help you use them effectively in Excel. Let's get started!