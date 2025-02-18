Can You Check Your Laptop On A Plane? Here's What TSA Has To Say

Most regular air travelers already rightfully assume that keeping your laptop in your carry-on bag is preferred due to the lithium-ion or lithium metal battery in it. As well, if you happen to be going on a trip that includes a long layover, having your laptop handy along with other personal gadgets may be a good way to pass the time.

However, if you feel like you don't need your device during the flight and airport stay and would prefer to lessen the physical load of your carry-on bags, according to the TSA, you can place your laptop in your checked baggage. You just need to be cognizant of some safety considerations before you pack the machine away.

First of all, according to the FAA's guidance on portable electronic devices containing batteries, if a laptop — along with other similar lithium battery-powered gadgets like smartphones and tablets — must be placed in checked baggage, it needs to be completely powered off. This means you need to perform a complete shutdown on your laptop rather than just putting it to sleep.

In addition, the device also needs to be "protected to prevent unintentional activation or damage." Packing your laptop inside a laptop bag or sleeve before placing it in your checked bag is highly recommended.