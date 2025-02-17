8 Toyota Models You Didn't Realize Were Rebadged From Other Brands (Or Vice Versa)

If you've been searching for a car, chances are you've stumbled across a rebadged one. Rebadging means an automaker sells a car built by another company with its own badge and logo. The changes made to the original model can vary, from minor tweaks — limited to a new trim, bumpers, and headlights — to major overhauls that involve heavy restyling to make the rebadged model look very different from the original vehicle. This practice is actually far more common than most people realize, and it's something even established automakers indulge in, as it can help reduce development costs and also enable manufacturers to conform with government regulations.

Toyota, for one, has found great pleasure in collaborating with other brands, whether it's about badge engineering — as rebadging is also called — platform sharing, or joint venture. And that effort has resulted in some well-known twinning vehicles, such as the Toyota Matrix and Pontiac Vibe, the Toyota MkV Supra and BMW Z4, as well as the Toyota 86 and the Subaru BRZ, the last two of which came about as a result of a joint venture of the brands.

Some of Toyota's rebadging efforts aren't as well-publicized, however. Here are eight Toyota models you didn't realize were rebadged from other brands, or vice versa.