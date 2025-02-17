10 Things That Can Get You Banned On Twitch

Sexually harassing people is against the Twitch Community Guidelines and will not only result in a ban but may get you reported to law enforcement. Sexual harassment is a crime, and Twitch takes the use of its platform to commit or facilitate crimes extremely seriously. There are a range of behaviors that constitute sexual harassment on Twitch, some of which may not be obvious to everyone. These include: "unwanted comments" about someone's "appearance or body," even if you use emojis, "sexual requests or advancements," "sexual objectification," and making "negative statements or attacks" about someone's "perceived sexual behaviors or activities" no matter their gender. Lastly, "recording or sharing" videos or images of an intimate nature without the consent of all parties depicted is not only against Twitch's rules but is also a crime in 48 states and the District of Columbia. This is known as revenge porn, and it carries heavy penalties in most states, including jail time.

Keep in mind that these rules —as with all of Twitch's Community Guidelines —apply equally to viewers and streamers. It is equally prohibited for viewers to harass streamers, whether by chat or other means, as it is for the streamers to harass viewers or other streamers. You can find a non-exhaustive list of examples of prohibited behavior here, but be aware that it contains somewhat detailed descriptions of sexual harassment. Sexual violence is also prohibited, and depicting, promoting, or engaging in non-consensual or coercive sex acts will result in immediate suspension.

Twitch is cracking down on sexual harassment, especially in chats. New features were introduced to the AutoMod moderation tool in July of 2024 that make it easier to filter out messages and report them. Additionally, the language of the sexual harassment policy was updated for clarity.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).