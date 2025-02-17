Alexa Sleep Sounds Not Working? Here's How To Fix It

The simplest solution to most tech glitches is a simple restart. All you need to do is unplug the smart device from the power cord, wait for a couple of seconds, and then reconnect the cord. Once your device boots up, try asking Alexa to play your preferred sleep sound again.

If it still doesn't work, the issue may be because of your poor internet connection. Echo devices need the internet to stream audio content, so try fixing your Wi-Fi network. Restart the router, move your Echo closer to the router to make sure it's connected, and test your internet speeds using sites like speedtest.net to see if you have a stable download rate.

If Alexa was playing Sleep Sounds before you went to bed and stopped unexpectedly, it might be due to a firmware update. These updates can automatically happen at any time, and while the device is updating, Sleep Sounds (and any other active skill) will be interrupted. To see if your Echo Dot is updating, check whether it's showing a slow-moving orange line on the device. For the Echo Show, on the other hand, look for an "Updating" message on the screen. You'll also know when a device is updating its software when it doesn't respond to your wake word.

If these basic fixes still don't resolve the problem, there are a few other methods you can try.