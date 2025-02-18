Why You Need A MyDisney Account To Log In To Hulu (Even If You Don't Have Disney+)

For lots of us, both Hulu and Disney+ are must-have streaming services. That's why there was so much enthusiasm when Hulu on Disney+ launched in March 2024. A month later, the Walt Disney Company introduced the MyDisney Seamless Login, with the goal of making it easier for subscribers to switch between Disney's different services using a single email and password. However, not every Hulu user subscribes to Disney+ or its other streaming services — which is why many were surprised when they found themselves locked out of their accounts and unable to sign in without a MyDisney account.

Disney might have taken over Hulu in 2023, but Hulu had been a standalone platform for so long, even after that acquisition, that it was hard to understand why, all of a sudden, consumers had to go through Disney if they didn't subscribe to Disney+. There are any number of reasons a person with Hulu may not subscribe to Disney+, including the problems with the Disney+ Hulu bundle that make it difficult to transition to a unified account if you signed up for the services separately.

Whatever the case may be, as we all know, times change, and often, our favorite services do, too. That's exactly what happened with Hulu's login requirements. For Hulu users who don't subscribe to Disney+, you now need to create a MyDisney account, even if you'd prefer not to. The company's rationale behind the move is that, ideally, it makes everyone's lives easier and improves the overall streaming experience.

