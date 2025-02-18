Why You Need A MyDisney Account To Log In To Hulu (Even If You Don't Have Disney+)
For lots of us, both Hulu and Disney+ are must-have streaming services. That's why there was so much enthusiasm when Hulu on Disney+ launched in March 2024. A month later, the Walt Disney Company introduced the MyDisney Seamless Login, with the goal of making it easier for subscribers to switch between Disney's different services using a single email and password. However, not every Hulu user subscribes to Disney+ or its other streaming services — which is why many were surprised when they found themselves locked out of their accounts and unable to sign in without a MyDisney account.
Disney might have taken over Hulu in 2023, but Hulu had been a standalone platform for so long, even after that acquisition, that it was hard to understand why, all of a sudden, consumers had to go through Disney if they didn't subscribe to Disney+. There are any number of reasons a person with Hulu may not subscribe to Disney+, including the problems with the Disney+ Hulu bundle that make it difficult to transition to a unified account if you signed up for the services separately.
Whatever the case may be, as we all know, times change, and often, our favorite services do, too. That's exactly what happened with Hulu's login requirements. For Hulu users who don't subscribe to Disney+, you now need to create a MyDisney account, even if you'd prefer not to. The company's rationale behind the move is that, ideally, it makes everyone's lives easier and improves the overall streaming experience.
Why you need a MyDisney account to log in to Hulu
Whether you're logging in to ESPN+ or buying tickets to Disneyland, all you need is one login for everything Disney. While Hulu is still a separate service if you don't have a subscription to Disney+ (it's all under the same streaming service overseas), its users must use a MyDisney account to access the platform since it falls under the Disney banner.
If you used to have a separate login for your Hulu account, it stopped working when Disney made the change to the MyDisney Account login for all of its products. If you're not a Disney+ subscriber, your streaming experience will stay the same even with the new login requirement. However, if you do have a Disney+ Hulu bundle, you'll now be able to stream select Hulu content from the Disney+ app. You'll typically be asked to create a MyDisney Account and update your password when logging into Hulu. However, if that doesn't happen, you can still create a new account by going directly to the MyDisney homepage.
- Go to my.disney.com on the web browser of your choice.
- Click on Create account.
- Enter the email address you use with your Hulu account.
- Select a password and enter your personal details.
- You'll receive a verification email after you've completed the registration process.
- Follow the instructions to verify your account.
- Open the Hulu app on your device or visit hulu.com.
- Use your new MyDisney credentials to log into your Hulu account.
Once you've completed these steps, whenever you visit a Disney-owned site such as the Disney Store, ABC, ESPN, or Hulu, you'll see the same login prompt. Keep in mind that you'll want to be careful about sharing your password because Hulu has limited accounts to single households, much like Disney+ and other platforms.