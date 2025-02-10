Jeep's Super Bowl Ad With Harrison Ford Quietly Takes A Shot At The Bronco
While most commercials aired during Super Bowl 2025 leaned on humor and quick, flashy scenes to capture viewers' attention, Jeep went a different direction with its own advertisement. In the commercial, actor Harrison Ford — featured in a rustic, cozy home with a mug of coffee in his hand and a fireplace in the background — gives the viewer a moment of sage advice about life. "The longest thing we ever do is live our lives, but life doesn't come with an owner's manual. It might have been nice, huh? But that means we get to write our own stories."
The advertisement ties freedom with the Jeep brand, instilling in viewers the concept that they have the freedom to choose the vehicle that'll help them live life. "Freedom is the roar of one man's engine," Ford says, "and the silence of another's." The next scene features an unexpected presence: the Jeep Wrangler's biggest competitor.
Ford's Bronco makes a brief appearance
Multiple Jeep vehicles are featured in the Super Bowl commercial, including a red Wrangler Rubicon presented both doorless and tearing up a dirt road. In the scene, the Wrangler comes upon a Ford Bronco that is traveling at a considerably slower speed, and it easily overtakes the competing model, leaving it behind in a literal trail of dust. Ford quips at this moment, "Choose what makes you happy."
The commercial was one of the longer ads aired during the show, clocking in at a full two minutes; it was directed by James Mangold and titled "Owner's Manual." In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Stellantis described the commercial as deliberately intimate, "very much the opposite of what viewers have come to expect" when watching Super Bowl ads. Ford — the actor, not the automaker — similarly praised the commercial, saying the script presents "a quiet talk from somebody sharing an idea."