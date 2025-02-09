4 Things At The Chicago Auto Show That'll Make You Want A New Car In 2025

I bought a brand-new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE less than a year ago. At the time, I was surprised at everything you can get in a new car. Before that purchase my newest car was a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander, and things had definitely changed in the intervening time period.

Things have changed a lot even since I bought my last car, as I discovered at the 2025 Chicago Auto Show. All the latest cars were on display, including those introduced mere days ago, like the 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness. So, as I took in what was available on today's cars, I mentally assessed what I would want to look for on a new vehicle. Of course, it's too late for me, but it might not be too late for you.

Naturally, I'm not really talking about standard equipment. You would be hard pressed to find a vehicle without standard safety features, infotainment systems, and the like. What I'm talking about are the little extras that make for a better driving experience, or in some cases, a better passenger experience.

