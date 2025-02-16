Here's What That Button On The Back Of Your AirPods Case Is For

The button at the back of the charging case of your AirPods 1, 2, 3, Pro 1, and Pro 2 is called the setup button. It has three primary functions: to enable the AirPods' pairing mode, reset the AirPods, and set up your replacement AirPods case or earbuds.

Let's zone in on the pairing mode functionality first. Being an Apple product, the AirPods work with your Apple devices. When using AirPods with your iPhone or iPad, there isn't much you need to do to set it up. Simply have both earbuds in the case, open it while keeping it close to your mobile, and voila — a pairing prompt will automatically appear on your device and walk you through how to connect the AirPods to your iPhone or iPad. However, if you're using the AirPods with Android, PC, Mac computer, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, the pairing process isn't as straightforward. You don't automatically get a pairing prompt for these devices. Instead, you'll need the setup button to put your AirPods on pairing mode, so your Bluetooth devices can find it and connect to it.

Aside from turning on pairing mode on your AirPods, the setup button on the charging case is also designed to reset them. This will revert the AirPods to their original settings, which can come in handy when you're experiencing charging, connection, or any other issues with your AirPods. Lastly, you can use the AirPods setup button for reconnecting your replacement AirPods case or earbuds. Say you lost the case or one of your earbuds and just had them replaced. Unfortunately, you can't use them with your device right away. You'll have to reconfigure first with the setup button.