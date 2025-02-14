Below Average CO2 Flights: What Ticket Aggregators Mean & Why We're Skeptical

Aviation is a significant contributor to air pollution, with close to 2.5% of all carbon dioxide emissions resulting from aircraft. While historically there was little you could do about aviation-led pollution as an individual traveler, ticket aggregators now offer the option to find flights with lower carbon emissions.

At first glance, a low-emissions flight seems like the simplest way to protect Mother Nature. It's a win-win considering that you get to travel with the fastest transportation while still reducing overall adverse climate impact. However, we have strong reasons to be skeptical of the "Below Average CO2" badge used by ticket aggregators.

For starters, while the below-average-CO2 label is often displayed prominently in search results, the method for calculating the emissions isn't highlighted as prominently. It takes a ton of digging to find the exact models and methodology used for the calculations. Spoiler alert: These methods have some significant flaws that bring their efficacy into question. And while these are good enough reasons to be skeptical of CO2 emission estimates, there's more to the story.

