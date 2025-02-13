What Does GI Stand For In The Military?

Every U.S. military branch has its sobriquets, including the Jarheads of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Air Force's plethora of nicknames for its military aircraft. Likewise, the Army has its G.I.s.

Sometime in the early 1900s, items were stamped with "G.I.," including trash cans, cots, and just about anything else a soldier needs to survive in the field. Initially, the term was applied to anything made of galvanized iron; hence, "G.I." But the name changed over time. By World War II, it was common to refer to American soldiers as "G.I.," "Joe," or even "G.I. Joe."

Advertisement

The origin of this usage dates back to 1941, when Dave Breger coined the term for his comic strip of the same name, published in the Army magazine Yank, and later in Stars and Stripes, the U.S. military newspaper. Breger coined it with the understanding that "G.I." referred to "government issue," which is how many people today identify the acronym, sometimes also stated as "general issue."

The term was codified into law when President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Servicemen's Readjustment Act in June 1944. That act is known colloquially as the G.I. Bill of Rights, and it remains the name for the U.S. military's veteran assistance package to this day. Granted, it's now called the Post-9/11 G.I. Bill, but the "G.I." remains.

Advertisement