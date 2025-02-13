What Does The Fass Fuel System Do To A 6.7L Cummins & How Much Does It Cost?

FASS is an acronym for Fuel Air Separation System, which signifies the systems are high-end filtration units designed to reduce contaminants in your fuel. Per the company's site, they increase performance in part by removing 99% of water from your fuel and filtering out debris, as well as increasing fuel lubricity. According to FASS, its fuel systems can increase the life of a diesel engine's fuel injection components.

Given Cummins' long-standing deal with Dodge and its spun-off Ram Trucks line, it's safe to assume your 6.7L diesel engine is powering a Ram, and that means you've got plenty of options to choose from in the FASS online store. The exact system you choose may be influenced by the current output of your 6.7L Cummins, though the company claims you can install any system from their catalog on a stock truck, so the system you buy depends on what you want your engine to do.

FASS also notes that you should consider any future engine upgrades you might be planning, as they may affect the product's performance and that of your Cummins 6.7L. It currently offers systems at varying costs for Cummins-powered Ram trucks, though they are listed as on sale at the time of this writing, so the prices may change.

The purchase prices also do not include installation fees, which may dramatically increase the cost. A No-Drop unit (which replaces the vehicle's entire current fuel system) FASS pumping 100 gallons per hour for a stock engine pushing 600hp will set you back $799, while a No-Drop system pumping 290 GPH for a 1200hp to 1500hp engine is listed for $929. The lowest-priced, easiest-to-install FASS system, designed for a Ram made between 2019 and 2024, will be a Drop-In unit retaining the OEM fuel pump, which can be had for just $479.