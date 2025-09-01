Is Ford Really Bringing The Everest Wildtrak To The US In 2025?

American truck enthusiasts have been a bit confused about the future of the Ford Everest Wildtrak. It appears to be returning, but some sources claim it's just having a limited run overseas, while others are speculating an arrival in the states. In truth, the Wildtrak is returning for a limited run in 2025 with more features (and a heftier price tag), but the 950 vehicles are only being sold in Australia.

This aligns with prior-year Wildtrak marketing, which has always focused on overseas sales, making it one of the coolest Ford models you can't buy in America. Ford has a long history of selling different trucks in the U.S. and Australia, largely due to each country's specific market needs, as well as the money drivers in each locale are willing to spend.

If you've seen videos announcing that the 2025 Ford Everest Wildtrak is coming to the United States, it's unfortunately the work of artificial intelligence and digital artists. It can be difficult to tell the difference, as even the free AI image generators become more and more convincing, but there are some consistent clues to look for if you want to tell if an image of a vehicle (or anything else) is real or not.