Is Ford Really Bringing The Everest Wildtrak To The US In 2025?
American truck enthusiasts have been a bit confused about the future of the Ford Everest Wildtrak. It appears to be returning, but some sources claim it's just having a limited run overseas, while others are speculating an arrival in the states. In truth, the Wildtrak is returning for a limited run in 2025 with more features (and a heftier price tag), but the 950 vehicles are only being sold in Australia.
This aligns with prior-year Wildtrak marketing, which has always focused on overseas sales, making it one of the coolest Ford models you can't buy in America. Ford has a long history of selling different trucks in the U.S. and Australia, largely due to each country's specific market needs, as well as the money drivers in each locale are willing to spend.
If you've seen videos announcing that the 2025 Ford Everest Wildtrak is coming to the United States, it's unfortunately the work of artificial intelligence and digital artists. It can be difficult to tell the difference, as even the free AI image generators become more and more convincing, but there are some consistent clues to look for if you want to tell if an image of a vehicle (or anything else) is real or not.
How you can tell the US version of the 2025 Wildtrak is not real
There are a handful of videos floating around that showcase a rugged and luxurious version of the 2025 Ford Everest Wildtrak that looks like an upgraded off-road SUV you'd find in national parks across the United States. The first giveaway they're AI is the text (both words and numbers) you can find in the images, which are often spelled wrong or can sometimes look like a bunch of gibberish with made-up lettering.
For example, the vehicle in the image above says "EVERST" on the driver's door. This often happens when AI attempts to replicate the words it sees in the images it's copying. Another telling sign a vehicle image is AI-created is how shiny it appears, including an unrealistic gloss and reflections all over its surface: the image above is also full of overwhelming reflections on its glossy surface, much like the debunked 2025 Corvette truck.
On top of AI images, there's also a digital artist sharing a street-focused variation of the 2025 Ford Everest Wildtrak, even featuring its signature Luxe Yellow color. This is a digital reimagining by @kelsonik and is not coming to the states. If you're still unsure whether an image is real or not, check the description. On YouTube, you can expand the details below the video to see how the video was made: AI images will state that it's "synthetic" and "digitally generated," just as articles about kelsonik's Wildtrak will explain that it's CGI.