Is The 2025 Corvette Truck Real?
The newer Corvettes are known for their supercar-inspired lines and angles, as well as continuously improved speed and performance. That's why it was quite jarring for some to see images of a Corvette truck circling around the Internet. With the nose of an aggressive, sharp Corvette but the body of a chunky pickup, would the Corvette truck be an abomination or a powerful competitor in the truck scene? Either way, Chevrolet is not making a Corvette truck — the images are all the works of AI.
While Corvettes are known for being flashy sports cars, Chevrolet has shocked the car world with a possible Corvette SUV. This means that a truck apparently wouldn't be unheard of at this point. However, a 2025 truck is not in the plans for General Motors. The images online are not official prototypes but rather created with AI image generators. If you're having a tough time telling if an image is real or AI, we have some tell-tale signs to look for.
How to tell that the Corvette truck images are just AI
It appears that the Corvette truck rumor started with AutoLuxury Truck, a YouTube channel that used AI tools to bring the fantasy (or nightmare) to life. Under the channel's misleading video, the expanded description states that the content has been imaged with AI, using phrases further down like "digitally generated" and "synthetic" content. Always check the description of a video if you feel the images are suspicious or too good to be true, like the rumored Ford Mustang pickup.
The images themselves also give away that AI was implemented in their creation. In one image, you can spot it right away due to the lettering. First, Chevrolet was spelled wrong on the dealership building, and it also isn't the correct font. Other AI images, like this one of the fake return of the Ford Crown Victoria, has gibberish on the license plate. Another common feature of an AI image is the incorrect details on the car, like odd shapes, incorrect feature placements, and important missing details. In the image above, the Corvette logo is on the back of the truck twice, and there are plenty of odd bends and empty spaces lacking detail. The third giveaway is the overly shiny appearance, including a very glossy car and over-polished floors full of reflections.