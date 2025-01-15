Is The 2025 Corvette Truck Real?

The newer Corvettes are known for their supercar-inspired lines and angles, as well as continuously improved speed and performance. That's why it was quite jarring for some to see images of a Corvette truck circling around the Internet. With the nose of an aggressive, sharp Corvette but the body of a chunky pickup, would the Corvette truck be an abomination or a powerful competitor in the truck scene? Either way, Chevrolet is not making a Corvette truck — the images are all the works of AI.

Advertisement

While Corvettes are known for being flashy sports cars, Chevrolet has shocked the car world with a possible Corvette SUV. This means that a truck apparently wouldn't be unheard of at this point. However, a 2025 truck is not in the plans for General Motors. The images online are not official prototypes but rather created with AI image generators. If you're having a tough time telling if an image is real or AI, we have some tell-tale signs to look for.