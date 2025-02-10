What Do The Numbers On BMW Cars Mean?

There's a lot more that goes into the development of a line of vehicles than just the engineering. While that's one of the most important steps, there's also a whole lot of creativity involved, from the colors the rides are to be sold in to the names they'll go by. Throughout the years, some lasting, iconic examples have come around, while other car names leaned more in the awkward and absurd direction. As for those under the BMW umbrella, they have been designated differently than how most automotive manufacturers go about it, and it can seem quite strange at first glance.

For BMW vehicles, they're given a specific number instead of a more straightforward name. The first number reveals the car's model series and size, with larger numbers indicating a make. The following two numbers stand for the displacement in the car's engine, which in the modern era is measured in kilowatts. Finally, the letter on the end indicates the drive technology. Gasoline cars bear an "i," diesel are "d," and "e" means you're looking at a plug-in hybrid. All-wheel drive vehicles are given the xDrive tag, while sDrive is representative of front or rear-wheel drive.

As if this wasn't enough information to pack into a single BMW's name, there's a bit more. Some vehicles take on added characteristics that are presented in their identifying code.

