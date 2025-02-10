These Are The Volkswagen Beetle Years You Should Avoid

Everyone knows and loves the Volkswagen Beetle. From its humble German origins, this odd little car became a sensation in itself throughout the back half of the 1900s. They're sleek, stylish, and seeing one on the road is a great excuse to slug your sibling in the shoulder. Unfortunately, no matter how well-liked a car is or how well-established its pedigree, there's no such thing as an absolutely perfect motor vehicle.

Because the Beetle was around for so many years, it went through quite a few different iterations and design tweaks. Some of these worked out in its favor, but others... not so much. There have been a few years for the Beetle that have gained something of a negative reputation due to consistent consumer complaints shared in forums, submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and gathered by CarComplaints.com. Older Beetle models will always make great collectibles for automotive enthusiasts, but if you're actually thinking about driving an old Beetle, you might want to think twice if it falls within these particular years.