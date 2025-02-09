What Engine Powers The Toyota Yaris 1.5L And How Much HP Does It Produce?

The Toyota Yaris 1.5L sold in America from 2015 to 2020 was not technically a Toyota. American buyers had the Echo sedan and Yaris hatchback from 2000 to 2018 before Toyota discontinued the Yaris nameplate. Meanwhile, Toyota sold the Scion iA in 2016 as a rebadged Mazda2 sedan. When the Scion brand went bust that same year, the iA migrated into Toyota's lineup as the Yaris. It lost the "iA" moniker for the 2019 model, where it was officially referred to as the Toyota Yaris before its discontinuation in 2020.

The 2015 to 2020 Toyota Yaris is a product of badge engineering. Having been based on the Mazda2 sedan since its Scion iA heyday, the Yaris had much going for it owing to its Mazda gene pool. Mazda vehicles are renowned for their sporty handling and communicative steering, making the Toyota Yaris one of the nimblest and best-handling small cars. It also inherited Mazda's Skyactiv engines and transmissions to produce adequate power and sterling fuel economy.