AI Resurrected & Revived A Lost Beatles Song - Then It Won A Grammy

Just over a week ago, former Beatle Paul McCartney asked the British government to strengthen its copyright laws involving artificial intelligence, citing fears for human artists. Last night, a Beatles song by revived using AI wizardry won a Grammy.

It was 2023 when McCartney disclosed he had succeeded in extracting the voice of John Lennon from a crude recording using AI and was using it to complete a "final" Beatles song. "Now And Then" was recovered from a boombox recording using an AI machine learning technique called de-mixing that can separate a track's vocal and instrumental elements. That Beatles track landed on streaming platforms a few months later, and a year from that milestone, it landed two Grammy nominations.

The song earned nominations for record of the year and best rock performance, landing the honors for the latter. The song, though, was not received without its fair share of criticism and concerns about the integrity of music as an art form, especially for how far AI tools can seep into the whole process of making music. So a Grammy victory for the Beatles' last song is a bit odd, though not surprising.

