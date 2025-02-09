What Happened To The VSEAT Bicycle Seat From Shark Tank Season 15?

VSEAT appears to be going strong in 2025, with a website focused on its single product. There's no word on if another product will be added to the VSEAT lineup but it's clear that the two founders are still very focused on the company. On LinkedIn, Armstrong has VSEAT listed as her most recent career move and even shared a post about appearing on "Shark Tank."

While VSEAT wasn't on "Shark Tank" until 2024, it was founded in 2017. It came from Armstrong's discomfort while biking, particularly her "lady bits." She discussed this with Visintin, a trainer who was shocked to hear just how bad biking felt for her and other women. As the two realized more and more that this was a common complaint, they got to work designing a new seat, including plenty of research and testing.

Armstrong wasn't always an avid cyclist living the California dream. She was adopted at three years old in Iran, where she was almost jailed at just 12 years old when a strand of hair was seen coming out of her hijab. Luckily, her adoptive mom begged for her to be spared. After that incident, the family moved to the United States, where Armstrong pursued chemistry in college. She was initially working in the pharmacy industry on medical devices but felt she was meant to do more to help people. Enter VSEAT, which is still her focus now.

