How To Print A Receipt From Amazon

Shopping on Amazon is both fun and incredibly convenient, whether you want to treat yourself, restock essentials, or buy a thoughtful gift. One of the perks of using Amazon is that your account keeps a detailed receipt for every order you make. These receipts contain information like the purchase date, items bought, individual prices, shipping details, and your order number. These receipts serve as proof of purchase, making them useful for tracking expenses, filing reimbursements, or handling returns and warranties.

As long as you have access to the Amazon account used for the purchase, you can view, download, and print receipts for any order — whether it's from last week or several years ago. This also applies to the orders you've archived on Amazon.

Whether you need a hard copy for business purposes or personal record-keeping, knowing how to view and print your Amazon order receipts can be incredibly useful. In this article, we'll show you how to do it on both your computer and phone. Let's dive in!