What Is Smart Dust? Here's What You Need To Know

Every few years, a new technology comes around that the general public doesn't understand as well as its creators might like, such as artificial intelligence and the evolution of machine learning, which sparked concerns about all manner of end-of-the-world fiction. For the most part, technologies not designed for purely military use are relatively benign. This is true of everything from AI to a new technology making headlines, smart dust.

Smart dust isn't a single technological leap, nor is it a single machine. Instead, smart dust consists of incredibly small microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) that can carry out various tasks. They operate through wireless networks via a computer and are most commonly used as sensors. If that description makes you think it could be used as a nanotechnological nightmare scenario of so-called "Grey Goo" or other world-ending tech, you don't have anything to worry about, as smart dust is typically passive.

Smart Dust has a wide range of potential uses, and while the technology has been in development for some time, it won't be changing the world just yet. More work is needed to bring smart dust systems up to the level they need to be to work well and at a relatively low cost. To that end, research is being conducted to move the technology out of the conceptual stage and into practical use applications.

