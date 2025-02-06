Elon Musk Vs The F-35: Why He Wants The US To Drop The Legendary Jet

In November 2024, Elon Musk — CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and now leader of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency – shared a video on his social platform X that featured a coordinated drone swarm and the text, "Meanwhile, some idiots are still building manned fighter jets like the F-35."

As if to make his feelings about the already-controversial F-35 program unambiguous, Musk stated in a subsequent X post that F-35 designers demanded too much from the fifth-generation fighter jet, requiring it to be too many things. Moreover, he said, manned fighters are obsolete now that drones are so prevalent. "Will just get pilots killed."

Musk is often lauded as a visionary who can see projects' flaws and merits clearly, and to an extent, he's correct about the F-35 Lightning II having some issues. The F-35 has suffered some crashes, which isn't a good look. In fact, as recently as Jan. 28 a pilot was forced to eject from his F-35 at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska after experiencing a malfunction during a training exercise. Another F-35 crashed in New Mexico while en route to a California base in May of 2024.

The Lightning II program also has been marred by delays and a ballooned price tag – now estimated to exceed $2 trillion – and Musk added on X, "... let us stop the worst military value for money in history that is the F-35 program!" But Lockheed Martin's F-35 isn't without its merits. Or defenders.