Dodge La Femme: Every Accessory Included With The 1955 Car Made For Women

A scene in the hit sitcom "Arrested Development" perfectly encapsulates Dodge's pitch to female buyers in the 1950s. In search of a new car, the show's main character, Michael (played by Jason Bateman), sees a pair of sunglasses and a cherry red windbreaker beside a matching Corvette. "They throw these extras at you because it's so impractical," says the salesman, lamenting at the ineffectiveness of the tactic. It works for Bateman, however, kicking off a series of hilariously poor justifications for his purchase. Unfortunately, this approach was unsuccessful when Chrysler used it to sell its pink Dodge La Femme.

By 1955, the post-war boom was in full effect, drastically changing the country's economic and social fabric. One byproduct of these changes, be it rises in female employment rates or the mass exodus of families to the suburbs, was a sharp increase in female drivers. To meet this change in demand, several manufacturers attempted to shift their marketing strategies — to mixed reviews.

In 1949, Ford became the first car company to market directly to women, using slogans like "A Woman's Place is in the FORD." However, no company was as blatant and insultingly pandering as Dodge when they came out with the 1955 La Femme. In an egregious misstep by one of America's largest manufacturers, the pink and gold coupe's marketing focused more on its fashion accessories than the car itself. In doing so, Dodge created a disaster: A car designed "exclusively for women" that no woman wanted.

