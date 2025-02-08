The Unexpected American Car With A J35 Honda Engine Under The Hood

The real auto-whisperers among us seem to have an uncanny ability to identify different vehicles. They can tell the difference between model years at a glance, they know which stock engine a given vehicle will have came with, and may even be able to list the full repertoire of engine options provided to boot. The fact is, though, the world of car manufacturing has a way of throwing surprising curveballs at us.

Those of us who aren't blessed with such extensive knowledge would probably venture that you'd find a J35 Honda engine under the hood of a Honda vehicle. Which, of course, you would: A wide range of Honda models are powered by the J35, including some of the marque's biggest names like the Accord, Odyssey, and Legend. One interesting piece of trivia, though, is that you'll also find one inside a much more surprising vehicle: the Saturn Vue.

The Vue, while quite the success story for Saturn, wouldn't typically be known as a very surprising vehicle. It set out to be a rather standard SUV and it certainly achieved just that. What was the reason, then, for American and Japanese technology colliding under its hood? Here's why the Vue was equipped with a J35, the deal between the two companies that put the engine there, and a brief rundown of the story of Saturn's Vue as a whole.

